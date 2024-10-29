Former Esteghlal Khuzestan FC star Omid Ravankhah said South African coach Pitso Mosimane was wrong to criticize his players

Mosimane suffered a 3-1 defeat in his first match as coach of the Iranian side and said his players were too slow

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mosimane will struggle at the Iranian side, while others backed the decorated coach to be a success

South African coach Pitso Mosimane has been criticized by a former Esteghlal Khuzestan FC player following a defeat in the Mzansi tactician's first match at the Iranian side.

The 3-1 defeat to Kheybar Khorramabad was not the best start for Mosimane, and following the match, Omid Ravankhah said the South African coach was wrong to blame his players.

Mosimane said his players were too slow and faces a challenging task at the Iranian club that has lost four out of eight matches this season.

Pitso Mosimane is told to build relationships

Mosimane is criticised by Ravankhah in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Ravankhah said Mosimane, who joined the club a few days before the defeat to Khorramabad, must settle at the club before he can criticize his players.

Ravankhah said:

"Fans already criticize the team. They put enough pressure on the players to perform better. The manager should build a better connection with the players and maintain the team's locker room. We are patient, and the fans are patient. They know the manager has two to three weeks to change the team."

Fans predict the worst for Mosimane

Local football fans said on social media that Mosimane will continue to struggle at the club, which they believe he joined only for the paycheck.

Victor Chabinga wants Mosimane back in Mzansi:

"Just come back to Sundowns. We miss you."

Mandla H. Ncayiyana slammed Mosimane:

"Frustration but very unwise statement."

Collins Colie predicts the worst:

"The team is going to be relegated."

Tichatonga FreeSoul says Pitso knows what he is doing:

"That's good psychology, Pitso. Play with their minds."

Paul Molane is not a fan:

"Overrated coach for no reason."

Pitso Mosimane has praise for a former Mamelodi Sundowns star

As reported by Briefly News, South African coach Pitso Mosimane described Khama Billiat as the best player he has coached.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach praised the Zimbabwean star he coached during his time at Masandawana.

