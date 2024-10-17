Decorated Mzansi coach Pitso Mosimane is reportedly close to joining Iranian side Esteghlal Khuzestan

Mosimane has been without a job since leaving Saudi Arabian side Abha FC, where he suffered relegation for the first time in his career

Local football fans blasted Mosimane on social media, saying the 60-year-old is chasing money over football

Iranian side Esteghlal Khuzestan is reportedly close to appointing South African Pitso Mosimane as their next coach.

The Iranian side is currently 13th in the league after the first match of the season, meaning Mosimane will have enough time to prove himself at the club.

Mosimane has experience coaching in Asia after guiding sides in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and has been searching for a new club since suffering relegation at Abha FC last season.

Pitso Mosimane is close to a new job

Mosimane has another job lined up, according to the tweet below:

Since leaving Abha, Mosimane has been linked with a host of clubs in the PSL and Asia, and the 60-year-old has mentioned he is interested in coaching a national side.

During his career, Mosimane has found success as the coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, where he won 11 titles, while he also found success in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Fans question Mosimane's motives

Local football fans said on social media that Mosimane is looking for the next big paycheck and is no longer interested in football.

Nothabile Precious Ngcobo made a prediction:

"Tau and Billiat will follow him."

Rethabile Mojaje is against the move:

"I get the feeling Pitso is now desperate for Arab oil money only; no ambitions anymore."

Sva Gabada Maqungu says Pitso is looking out for himself:

"Pitso is very clever. The guy is collecting retirement money from these Arab leagues."

Ariel Ortega is not a fan:

"Pitso knows nothing; even with Esteghlal, he won't last long. He's obsessed with oil money. Otherwise, there's no ambition, no desire, no good tactics, just a little football knowledge."

Nkosinathi Mana Bhuda sent a warning:

"That technical team must find a job elsewhere cause they are still young and fresh. If they stick with this madala, they will be jobless for a very long time."

Arone Khosamavona Masoluke is taking note:

"Now Asia wants to take over; soon, we will watch Asian football more than European football."

Jonathan Mwashingwele asked a question:

"He's just after money now. Honestly, what is in Iran, and who watches their league?"

Hlayisani Baloyi is confused:

"Is there any football in that part of the world?"

Oom Jan does not believe:

"Lies."

Skhumbuzo Khubone hopes for the best:

"He should be successful this time because his reputation has been dented already. This is his lifeline.

Pitso Mosimane names his best player

As Briefly News reported, South African coach Pitso Mosimane named Khama Billiat as the best player he has ever coached.

Mosimane has coached sides in South Africa, UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia and has high praise for the Zimbabwean winger he coached at Mamelodi Sundowns.

