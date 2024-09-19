Pitso Mosimane Opens Up on Latest Job Offers Amid Links With PSL Return

Pitso Mosimane has broken his silence concerning his next coaching job after leaving Saudi Pro League last season

The former Mamelodi Sundowns manager is also linked with a possible return to the Premier Soccer League

The South African tactician also explained the kind of coaching job that interests him at this moment

South African manager Pitso Mosimane has opened up on the latest coaching jobs he has been offered since leaving Saudi Professional League side Abha Club at the end of last season.

The Mzansi coach has been linked with a return to the Premier Soccer League and was previously linked with Kaizer Chiefs' job before the Soweto giants appointed Nasreddine Nabi.

The 60-year-old is reportedly keen on returning to coaching and has been recently offered a job in Africa.

Pitso Mosimane speaks on the lastest job offers he received after leaving Saudi Professional League side Abha Club at the end of last season. Photo: Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Mosimane gives update on job offers

According to iDiskiTimes, Mosimane interviewed with SABC Sport and expressed interest in coaching a national team after working as a club coach for several years. He has won numerous club football titles and is rated as one of the best in Africa.

In the interview, the former Mamelodi Sundowns manager described the type of national team he would be interested in working with.

"The World Cup I've done with a country was once," the former Al Ahli coach stated.

"So maybe with the national team, that interests me more [than with a club]. And also, the national team doesn't mean [just] anyone. A national team that you think you can go to in the semi-final.

"And when you go to the semi-final, go to the final, and when you're in the final, you might as well win it."

The South African mentor confirmed that he received offers from two West African national teams and explained why the deal didn't eventually go through.

"We had calls with even West African countries, two! And ones I said, 'Yeah, these are the ones'. But things are done differently in those spaces," he added.

"You asked yourself what happened, there's a space, the call comes back… It's difficult to [understand] when there is space for the ministry and the football federation.

"There are always clashes somewhere there, the ministry because they pay for the coach, they want this coach, the football federation want that coach. Hopefully, we'll get one that goes together."

Mosimane compares Sundowns to Real Madrid

Briefly News previously reported that Mosimane explained what Sundowns have in common with European giants Real Madrid.

The former South African national team manager won 11 titles, which include five PSL trophies, during the eight years he spent as Masandawana coach.

