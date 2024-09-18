McCarthy Names EPL Favourites, Rates Man United’s UCL Qualification Chances

Benni McCarthy has shared his thoughts on Manchester United after leaving the club at the end of last season

The South African tactician picked out the favourite team to win the English Premier League this campaign

The former Cape Town City mentor also spoke on the Red Devils chances of qualifying for the UCL next season

South African coach Benni McCarthy has named his favourites to win the English Premier League this season and Manchester United's chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season.

The former Bafana Bafana star is currently out of work after the Red Devils relieved him of his duties at the end of last season when his contract ended.

The Mzansi tactician is linked with a possible move back to the Premier Soccer League. He also recently opened up about his next move after United's exit.

Benni McCarthy picks 2024-25 English Premier League favourites, shares his thoughts on Manchester United's chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. Photo: Matthew Peters.

Source: Getty Images

Benni McCarthy names EPL favourites this season

In an interview with CNN Sports, McCarthy tipped Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as the favourites to win the English top-flight league this season.

The Cityzens won the EPL last campaign, making it four consecutive wins, but the South African mentor still believes they are the favourites to clinch the title for the fifth consecutive year.

"Under Pep Guardiola's leadership, I think the structure that the club has is perfect," he said.

"The players play for him; they know exactly what to do, and there's no disruption. So, of course, Man City has to be everyone's favourite."

The former West Ham striker believes Arsenal and Liverpool can challenge Guardiola and his boys for the title this season, just like the two teams have done over the years.

"Under Mikel Arteta, the players are rallying and doing something outstanding there. And it's just a matter of time until I think they will have the end product to go all the way," he added.

McCarthy on Man United's UCL qualification chances

The former South African international also shared his thoughts on his former employees' chances of making it into the number one European club competition next season.

Manchester United featured in the UCL last season but failed to make it out of the group stage and finished outside the top four in the EPL.

"Maybe not title contenders yet, but I think (closer) to getting themselves into the top four again for Champions League football. They've got the squad of players to do so," he concluded.

