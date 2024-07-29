Pitso Mosimane has shared the similarities between Mamelodi Sundowns and European giants Real Madrid

The South African tactician won so many titles during his time as the Brazilians boss for eight seasons

Sundowns will be mentored by a new gaffer this upcoming season after parting ways with Rulani Mokwena

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Pitso Mosimane has drawn up similarities between his former club Mamelodi Sundowns and Real Madrid regarding their coaching system.

The South African manager is recognized as one of the most successful coaches in the history of the Premier Soccer League and Africa.

The 60-year-old tactician won eleven titles, which include five PSL trophies, during the eight years he spent as Masandawana coach.

Pitso Mosimane shared his views on what Mamelodi Sundowns and Real Madrid have in common in terms of coaching system. Photo: Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

Mosimane explains similarities between Sundowns and Real Madrid

In a video shared by GOAL South Africa on X, Mosimane talks about the coaching system at Sundowns and calls out names of coaches who laid the foundation for the club's success.

"We talk about Mamelodi Sundowns playing this football or good football; what about Ted Dumitru, who laid the foundation? What about Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala? We talk about ball possession, half spaces and all that," he said.

"Those guys have done it before. Bra Stan has done it before, and we branded it 'Shoeshine and Piano'; you know they've done it before, so we need to give them credit.

"We are standing on their foundation, their shoulders because whatever I've done at Sundowns, I've also been standing on somebody's shoulders. So it's not somebody who tomorrow wins and says see how beautiful football I play.

"It has been Bra Stan; there's been 'Screamer', there's been all of us, we put something there, I think Rulani [Mokwena] took it to another level, he didn't find it nothing, he found something that he could do with it also."

The former Al Ahly wishes the new coach at Sundowns could follow the same step of building on the foundation while explaining how the club's coaching system is similar to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

"So we hope the new coach also. I don't know who the new coach at Sundowns is; just making an example, he could do that also," he added.

"It's like Real Madrid, you cannot come to Madrid or Bayern Munich, and then you say, 'I'm the greatest' I mean, guys, Bayern has been there so many years, man. So we need to be humble a little bit."

Mosimane reacts to Rulani Mokwena's Wydad move

Briefly News earlier reported on Mosimane's comments after Mokwena was appointed Wydad Athletic Club's new manager.

Mokwena parted ways with the Brazilians this summer despite winning the DStv Premiership and the inaugural edition of the CAF African Football League last season.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News