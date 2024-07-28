Real Madrid have unveiled Endrick as their new player, a few days after doing the same for Kylian Mbappe

The Spanish giants are favourites to retain the UEFA Champions League next season with the crop of players in their squad

Mbappe and Endrick join the likes of Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo Goes, and Vinicius Junior in the club's attacking department

Real Madrid added Kylian Mbappe and Endrick to their team this summer, bolstering their attacking options for the upcoming season.

The Spanish giants signed Mbappe on a free transfer after he ran out of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, while Endrick joined the European side from Palmeiras.

The Brazilian international was presented as a Real Madrid player on Saturday and named in the squad that travelled to the United States of America for pre-season.

Kylian Mbappe and Endrick were presented at the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid's new players ahead of the new season. Photos: David Ramos/Angel Martinez.

Real Madrid's chances of winning UCL with Mbappe

Mbappe has won virtually all the trophies in his club career except the UEFA Champions League. He missed last season's final after PSG lost to Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals.

The closest he got to winning the UCL was the 2020 edition when he led the Ligue 1 giants to the final, but a lone goal from Kingsley Coman won the trophy for Bayern Munich.

In an interview with Briefly News, Nigerian sports journalist Pedro Peter believes Real Madrid will always be favourites to win the Champions League, but signing Mbappe this summer makes them stronger and increases their chances of successfully defending the title.

"In every season, Real Madrid are always one of the heavyweights tipped to win European club football's greatest prize," he said.

"Recruiting Kylian Mbappe only makes the team stronger and further increases their chances of retaining their title.

"After all, club president Florentino Perez stated the team was already working towards claiming a 16th continental crown, and Mbappe is surely one of the weapons built to make it happen."

Can Mbappe breaks Ronaldo's record at Real Madrid?

Briefly New earlier report on Nigerian football journalist sharing his thoughts on the possibility of Mbappe breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record at Real Madrid.

The France international is tipped to be the perfect replacement for Ronaldo at the Spanish giants despite the emergence of Vinicius Junior.

