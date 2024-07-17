Kylian Mbappe has been unveiled as Real Madrid's latest signing ahead of the 2024-25 season

The France international took the footsteps of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo by donning the number 9 jersey

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward is tasked with breaking some of Ronaldo's records at the Santiago Bernabeu

It's no longer news that Kylian Mbappe has been unveiled as Real Madrid's latest signing after years of transfer talks between the player and the club.

The France international is tipped to be the perfect replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at the Spanish giants despite the emergence of Vinicius Junior.

The 25-year-old has always been open about his love for Ronaldo and the Portuguese veteran being his idol.

Kylian Mbappe mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's actions during his presentation as Real Madrid's new signing on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Photo: David Ramos/Dani Pozo.

Mbappe replicates Ronaldo's unveiling at Real Madrid

In a viral video shared by Al Nassr Zone on X, Mbappe replicates a lot of Ronaldo's actions during his Real Madrid unveiling in 2009 on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward confirmed that he had to mimic Ronaldo at his presentation because of his love for him, and he now considers him his mentor, according to Madrid Zone on X.

Nigerian journalist Pedro Peter in an interview with Briefly News believes Mbappe's arrival at Real Madrid strengthens Carlo Ancelotti's side and explains why it would be difficult for the Frenchman to break Ronaldo's record.

"Finally, we get to see the end of one of the most protracted transfer sagas of the 21st century after Kylian Mbappe's official unveiling in Madrid," he said.

"Mbappe's arrival will undoubtedly make Real Madrid an even stronger force in La Liga and Europe.

"His quality is somewhat close to that of Cristiano Ronaldo and he will be looking to hit the ground running.

"As for breaking the all-time scoring record (450 goals), that would be a herculean task as Mbappe would need to score 50 times in 9 consecutive seasons to match that record. It will be difficult, though not impossible, given the fact that Mbappe is an elite finisher."

Vinicius reacts to Mbappe's unveiling

Briefly News earlier reported on Vinicius Junior reacting to Mbappe's unveiling as a new Real Madrid player on social media.

The Brazilian forward reposted a photo of the French star with club president, Florentino Perez.

