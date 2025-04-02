Ugly Scene Erupts Among Sundowns, Esperance Fans in CAF Champions League, Video

Mamelodi Sundowns defeated ES Tunis in the first leg of their CAF Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns face Esperance of Tunisia in the first leg of their CAF Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, with the Brazilians claiming a vital win over the Tunisian side.

A lone goal from Namibian international Peter Shalulile after a wonderful play by Lucas Ribeiro and Jayden Adams gave Masandawana the deserved with over the Tunisian giants.

The match didn't end peacefully among the fans in the stands at the Stadium, as they were involved in hooliganism after the match.

Esperance supporters fights with Mamelodi Sundowns fans following the CAF Champions League quarter final between their teams at Loftus Versfeld stadium. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Ugly scene erupts among Sundowns, Esperance fans

The violence started at one end of the stadium, before getting worse and spreading to other stands.

The Esperance fans were overwhelmed by Mamelodi Sundowns supporters and they had to be protected by the security the home side management provided.

The major issue that started the brawl is still unknown, but a Medical official in an interview with ATP as per France 24 claimed they treated some of the fans who had minor injuries.

"I was told that rival supporters threw plastic bottles of water at each other and there were scuffles. We treated some cuts and bruises, but nothing serious," a medic told AFP.

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers break up a fight between Esperance Sportive de Tunis supporters and Mamelodi Sundowns supporters. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

South African musician and a massive Sundowns fan, Rhulani Richard Maluleke shared an insight on what happened and also condemned the act from both supporters.

"Esperance supporters started the squabbles immediately after the centre referee blew the final whistle to signal the end of the match," he said.

"They assaulted Mamelodi Sundowns fans, who then retaliated. I blame our fans for retaliating, as we are known for refraining from violence."

The Brazilians risk being fined by CAF for failing to provide enough security for the match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, and it would be messier in the second leg if the situation is not addressed and dealt with adequately.

Fans react as Ugly scene erupts among Sundowns, Esperance fans

Dr Tshepo Tapala said:

"This is what I hate about being too "hospitable." Visitors, even unwelcome ones, always s¿¥t the well that quench their thirst. They are lucky it's not supporters from the other two teams from further south. Nonsense this @CAF_Online #Esperance."

TeeThandeka wrote:

"This is what happens when you allow “free entrance” in the name of wanting to fill up the stadium. Some people are not soccer fans and they’ll go to the stadium only because entrance is free. If you don’t have many fans just accept and let those 57 people come watch y’all play."

_Mkha_Lu2li reacted:

"Sundowns must be punished, whether it was Esperance fans who started the fighting doesn't matter, it was Sundowns home game and it's their responsibility to contain their fans. But we know it will go under carpet this thing."

SibuBrian commented:

"The person on the megaphone saying Sundowns fans must not retaliate made a huge difference, saved Esperance fans' lives in fact."

Karabo Motiang shared:

"Sad that a Home team is going to account for all this... Can't say Sundowns doesn't deserve it,they do this to PSL teams,but this is a bad image for CAF!"

