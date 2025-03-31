Olwethu Makhanya, a rising talent and Bafana Bafana hopeful, recently gained widespread attention on social media after his encounter with Lionel Messi

The South African player made headlines after showcasing his determination and defensive skills while marking the former Barcelona star

This notable moment occurred during a recent match in the Major League Soccer (MLS) and sparked reactions from South African football lovers

The former Stellenbosch FC defender has been a popular figure on most social media platforms after the tough encounter he had with the World Cup winner.

Messi scored as Inter Miami claimed a 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union at the Chase Stadium on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

The Argentine national team captain missed the international break due to injury, and started the match on the bench same as Makhanya, and were both on in the second half.

The 20-year-old left the Premier Soccer League in 2023 and kick-started his MLS career in Union's reserve team in the NXT Pro league before moving to the first team.

Fans hail Makhanya after his encounter with Messi

The former Premier Soccer League star got praises from South Africans on social media after doing his job properly despite facing a big superstar like Messi.

The youngster is seen as one of the future players for the Bafana Bafana squad and could be the next big thing.

GokuKnocks said:

"It's crazy how messi is doing this right infront of the assistant ref knowing too well he won't raise that flag...and then like a script in a movie the kid doesnt back down and messi is awarded foul............SMH!"

VusiThembekwayo wrote:

"We stand with Olwethu during these times 👀."

Matome_Kay on Messi:

"He didn't even get a card for elbowing an opponent so many times..."

AIRSONADYUMBA reacted:

"Used to think he was the GOAT until this game. Olwethu exposed him to be a fraud."

uszee2 commented:

"Stand your ground ukuthini msangano kuyena osukela uMessi ngokumphusha..."

K__Hunt3r shared:

"And yet, Messi supporters will still tell you there’s no bias in his favor. If any other player treated Makhanya the way Messi is, they would have been reprimanded after the first elbow strike 😪."

lebone_ntsho shared:

"Messi does push him, which (in today's Neymar-esque football) should be a foul. Borderline jostling in my opinion. BUT Homeboy was played here lol. That was the exact outcome Messi was looking for, Makhanya played right into the trap. Experience v Youth."

KingOfAzeroth added:

"Why is the official not doing anything about Messi? He's clearly using his arm and elbow against our boy."

Makhanya states challenge SA players face in MLS

Briefly News also reported that Makhanya stated the challenge South African players are facing in the MLS after two years in the United States of America.

