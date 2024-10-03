Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has emerged as a potential candidate for Moroccan side Raja Athletic

The decorated Mzansi coach has been without a job since suffering relegation for the first time in his career at Saudi Arabian club Abha FC last season

Fans questioned why Mosimane is still out of a job on social media while felt the 60-year-old should consider retirement

Pitso Mosimane is still searching for a new coaching job, but Moroccan club Raja Athletic has distanced itself from the decorated South African tactician.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has been unemployed since suffering relegation with Saudi Arabian club Abha FC last season.

Raja Athletic opens up about hiring Pitso Mosimane. Image: Karim Jaafar/AFP.

Since leaving Saudi Arabia, Mosimane has been linked with many clubs, including PSL side AmaZulu FC, which was added to the list after they fired coach Pablo Franco Martin.

Could Raja hire Pitso Mosimane?

Mosimane's chances of joining Raja is explained in the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Raja is not interested in Mosimane, while current TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic saw a move to the club break down at the last minute.

The source said:

"The three-time African champions are currently negotiating with candidates both in and out of Africa but are doing so in complete secrecy, with Mosimane not among the possible candidates."

Fans pick Mosimane's next role

Local football fans said on social media that Mosimane should consider retirement, while others suggested possible roles for the 60-year-old coach.

Modiroa Waga Leso made a prediction:

"Senegal national team."

Mgqalelo Navigator Celani has a wish:

"I think Pitso must join Chiefs."

Mpiyakhe Petrus Nkosi-Mashangwane is suspicious:

"If he was the best coach, why is he struggling to get teams? Something is not right."

Michael Nyelimane made a suggestion:

"AmaZulu don't have a coach. He can send his CV."

King Dave is pessimistic:

"This guy must just retire; nobody wants him."

Pitso Mosimane opens up on his next role

As Briefly News reported, multiple-time PSL champion coach Pitso Mosimane could consider a post with a national team rather than a club.

The 60-year-old coach has been unemployed since leaving relegated Saudi Arabian club Abha FC at the end of last season.

