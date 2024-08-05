After suffering a last-minute blow to moving to Moroccan side Raja Athletic, Sead Ramovic said he turned down the move because he wanted his technical team

The TS Galaxy coach said he could not leave his technical staff behind and decided to stay with the PSL side

Local football fans shared their scepticism on social media, saying the Rockets coach is all talk and no substance

Sead Ramovic said his move to Raja Athletic broke down at the last minute because the Moroccan side did not want to hire his technical staff.

After his move to Raja collapsed, Ramovic has returned to TS Galaxy with the new season just days away.

Sead Ramovic will continue as TS Galaxy coach. Image: Seadramovic79.

Source: Instagram

The former Bundesliga goalkeeper flew to North Africa to finalise his move to Raja but failed to agree on terms, and the switch failed at the last minute.

Sead Ramovic did not want to join Raja Athletic alone

Ramovic reveals the reason why his move to Raja collapsed in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Ramovic said he could not go against his principles and decided to stay in the PSL despite reports Galaxy had already hired a new coach.

Ramoivc said:

"You know it's good to work with the people who make you a good coach. You don't work alone as a coach, and if that cannot happen, then it will be against my principles, and I didn't want to do that."

Fans blast Ramovic

Local football fans criticised Ramovic on social media, saying the Galaxy coach does not have the trophies to back his words.

Tshepo Humble Ratau says Ramovic is not good enough:

"He's not good enough for Raja, plain and simple; he just has a big mouth this one. He'll leave Mzansi trophyless."

La-photographic says Raja changed their minds:

"Raja checked his profile and saw he is just a noisemaker with no trophies."

Mbongeni Yokwe says Ramovic wanted special treatment:

"Tim Sukazi gave you a job without your technical team. We all know that you wanted to be treated special like coach Rhulani."

Thato Ke Nna agreed with Ramovic:

"Good decision."

Slick Hza does not believe Ramovic:

"He is lying."

Sead Ramovic backs his former player to be a Kaizer Chiefs star

As Briefly News reported, TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic backed goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari to be a star at Kaizer Chiefs.

The Rwandan international shot-stopper has joined Amakhosi, where he will compete against Bruce Bvuma and Keagan Peterson for a starting place.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News