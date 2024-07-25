The future of coach Sead Ramovic faces uncertainty after his move to Raja Athletic broke down after they failed to agree terms over his technical staff

Ramovic was poised to move on from TS Galaxy, and the club chairman had reportedly already hired a replacement

Local fans said on social media that Ramovic bit off more than he could chew, while some even doubted if he was ever genuinely linked with Raja Athletic

Sead Ramovic could return to TS Galaxy after his failed move to Raja Athletic. Image: seadramovic79.

TS Galaxy could welcome Sead Ramovic back to the club after the Serbian coach's move to Raja Athletic broke down at the last minute.

Ramovic, though, might face a complication after Galaxy's chairman Tim Sukazi said he had already hired a replacement for the Serbian, but he is still contracted to the club.

Sead Ramovic's move to Morocco has broken down

Ramovic's move to Raja hit a snag, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Ramovic recently said goodbye to Galaxy and wanted to take his technical team to Raja, but the Moroccan side did not agree to the terms.

The source said:

"He was unwilling to compromise on this, and it has led to a complete breakdown in talks, and now a new favourite for the Raja position has emerged."

Former Nigeria head coach José Peserio, a former target for PSL side Kaizer Chiefs, is reportedly the next man on the list for Raja.

Fans have doubts about Ramovic

Local football fans said on social media that Ramovic's move to Raja broke down because the coach made demands that did not fit his status.

Thabo Simon Mpyatona Ledwaba said Ramovic punched above his weight:

"He is not as big as he thought he was; only big managers have their own technical team."

Ke'ena Møtì Våtør wants Ramovic to come back home:

"Come back home, Sead. Betway Premier League is everything."

Sammie Zain does not rate the Serbian:

"So he tried to make himself special."

Qwathi Ntswayibana has doubts:

"I doubt there was an offer to start with. This one and his boss are full of drama. Raja won a double and completed the league as invincibles. Why would they go for someone who hasn't won a thing in his entire coaching career? A top 8 achiever."

Sandile Ongesiye UMseti thinks Ramovic will leave:

"They'll come back for him later and agree to his terms. Just like Chiefs did with Nabi, they couldn't agree at first but came back a season later to meet his demands."

