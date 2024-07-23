TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi confirmed that coach Sead Ramovic will leave the PSL side to take over at Moroccan side Raja Athletic

The Serbian coach previously said he would stay at the Limpopoo side but is now set to leave Mzansi along with members of his technical team

Local fans congratulated Ramovic on social media, while some were quick to point out that the coach has gone against the promise he recently made

TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi has backed Sead Ramovic to succeed at Raja Athletic. Image: Seadramovic79.

Source: Instagram

Serbian coach Sead Ramovic has accepted terms with Moroccan side Raja Athletic and will leave Mzansi in the next few days, according to TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi.

Ramovic, who recently said he will not leave Galaxy, will coach the Rockets for the last time during their pre-season friendly against Young Africans on Wednesday, 24 July 2024.

Tim Sukazi says Sead Ramovic is leaving

Sukazi confirms Ramovic will leave Galaxy in the tweet below:

According to SABC Sport, Sukazi backed Ramovic, who was linked with Kaizer Chiefs last season, to succeed in Morocco.

Sukazi said:

"It's a done deal. Ramovic is expected to fly out after the friendly with Yanga FC, and he will take with him the two assistant coaches, Beganovic Adnan and Kodro Mustafa, and goalkeeper coach Greg Etafia."

The Galaxy boss added that the club has already identified their next head coach and that an announcement will be made soon.

Fans congratulate Ramovic

Local football fans congratulated Ramovic on social media, while others said the Serbian lied to fans to reignite his feud with Rhulani Mokwena, the coach of Raja's rivals Wydad Casablanca.

Sikhumbuzo Mayaba cannot wait to see Ramovic face Mokwena in Morrocco:

"We will follow both clubs and watch them when they play together. I want to see if the rivalry between TS Galaxy and Sundowns was a fluke."

Marlon Thuynsma says Ramovic lied to fans:

"Sold the people lies. He should really go into politics this one. What did he say the other day? His words mean nothing."

Thabo Byron Monama says Ramovic is following a former rival:

"He really admires Rhulani; he is even following him."

Sorren Sou Ngwane admires Ramovic:

"He's the best and brave coach; I wished he could stay here to make things tougher for big clubs."

Shane Mayimele is proud of Ramovic:

"Congratulations to Ramovic. He deserves it, and he is a good coach. He doesn't play big names to win games."

Lehlogonolo Mojela leaves TS Galaxy

As reported by Briefly News, TS Galaxy striker Lehlogonolo Mojela has chosen Stellenbosch FC amid interest from Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The sought-after striker said he chose the Winelands side because they match his playing style and ambition to win titles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News