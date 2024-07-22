TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic said he will not leave the PSL club amid rumours linking him with Morocco side Raja Athletic

The Serbian coach said he would not cause any hurt to the side that finished sixth in the PSL last season

Local fans blasted Ramovic on social media, saying the Serbian does not have the titles to back up his claims of being a top coach

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has caught the interest of Raja Athletic/ Image: seadramovic79/Instagram and TSGALAXYFC/Twitter.

Source: UGC

Serbian coach Sead Ramovic said he will not leave PSL side TS Galaxy for Morrocco outfit Raja Athletic.

The Rockets coach, who reportedly interviewed for the Kaizer Chiefs job last season, said he will not leave the Limpopo side.

Sead Ramovic will stay at TS Galaxy

Ramovic addresses rumours of leaving Galaxy in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to iDiski Times, the former Bundesliga goalkeeper said he would not follow in the footsteps of Rhulani Mokwena, who left Mzansi for Morocco side Wydad Casablanca.

Ramiovic said:

"I don't think that I should leave because if I look at the interview of my friend Rhulani of when he left, then many of the players and even their wives were crying. So I do not want to do that to them, so I will not leave."

Fans say Ramovic has a big mouth

Local football fans blasted Ramovic on social media, saying the Galaxy coach does not have the title credentials to back up his big mouth.

Moqebelo Sixeleng says Ramovic talks too much:

"He always claims to be the best coach. Now it's time to show the world how good he is. He must go there and be fired in seven days."

King'Malindela Ntuli said Ramoivic has something against Mokwena:

"He's after Rhulani, that one."

Thogos Radebe says Ramovic must join Sundowns:

"He must join Sundowns and put Nurkovic in yellow colours!"

Francis Mvelase Ka Guda says Ramovic could leave:

"His chairman was reported as saying something to the contrary because if he leaves now, TS Galaxy will cash in."

Unathi Zotsho Mpati does not rate Ramovic:

"Big clubs hire coaches with a pedigree of winning big trophies. This one only has a big mouth, not even a plastic trophy to back up his big mouth."

TS Galaxy signs Ghana playmaker

As reported by Briefly News, PSL side TS Galaxy has unveiled the signing of Ghanaian playmaker Seth Osei.

The 24-year-old, nicknamed 'Iniesta', joined the PSL side as a free agent after leaving Israeli club Hapoel Kfar Saba FC.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News