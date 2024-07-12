Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena said he chose Wydad Casablanca because they showed him love

The 37-year-old coach was unveiled as the new coach of the Morocco side on Thursday, 11 July 2024, after he was sensationally released by Sundowns

Local fans said on social media that Mokwena would be tested at his new job, while others wished him luck

Wydad Casablanca said he was warmly received by Wydad Casablanca. Image: Masandawana/Twitter and coach_rulani/Instagram.

Rhulani Mokwena said he received love from Wydad Casablanca before joining the club as its new head coach.

After the club announced his arrival, Mokwena said he followed some advice from a ‘wise guy’ before agreeing to a three-year deal with the Moroccan side.

Wydad Casablanca welcomed Rhulani Mokwena

Mokwena explains why he chose Wydad in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Mokwena said Wydad was persistent in their chase for his signature while his former boss, Pitso Mosimane, wished him luck.

Mokwena said:

“Because they chose me. They showed so much interest in me; they were on top of my agent and on top of me. One wise guy said to me, ‘go where you’re loved’, and I feel loved and appreciated by the Wydad fans, and that’s why I’m here.”

Fans backed Mokwena

Local football fans wished Mokwena luck via social media, while some said the coach would suffer the same fate at Wydad that he experienced at PSL side Sundowns.

Lynton Chess Thangalan said Mokwena will be tested:

“Tough task will be a great test for him.”

Matlou Scotch wished Mokwena well:

“All the best, coach.”

Menzi J Las predicts the worst:

“He will be fired before his contract ends.”

Teekay Masondo congratulated the coach:

“Congratulations to coach Rhulani, and all the best to him in Morocco.”

Vee Uche backs Mokwena:

“Congratulations to one of our own.”

