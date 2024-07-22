Ghanaian playmaker Seth Osei has joined TS Galaxy after the expiration of his contract at Israeli club Hapoel Kfar Saba FC

A Galaxy staff member said they are excited to welcome the 24-year-old, nicknamed Iniesta, and they are confident he will be a valuable asset for head coach Sead Ramovic

Fans welcomed the Ghanaian over social media who arrived in Mzansi despite interest from top Ghanaian clubs

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

PSL side TS Galaxy have added Seth Osei to Sead Ramovic's squad. Image: TSGALAXYFC/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Attacking midfielder, Seth Osei joined PSL side TS Galaxy after leaving Israeli club Hapoel Kfar Saba FC as a free agent.

The 24-year-old joined the Rockets despite interest from top Ghanaian clubs Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Seth Osei joins TS Galaxy

Osei joins Galaxy, according to the tweet below:

A Galaxy staff member told Briefly News that they are excited to have secured the services of the player nicknamed 'Iniesta' while the club have parted ways with goalkeeper Fiarce Ntwari.

The source said:

“Everybody at the club is very excited for this guy [Seth Osei] to join the club because he is a quality player who has also played in Europe. He will surely add a lot of quality to the side, and, hopefully, he will get off to a good start next season.”

Galaxy has been busy in the transfer market after they avoided a potential transfer ban, which would have severely affected the club for three transfer windows.

Fans welcome Osei to Mzansi

Local football fans welcomed Osei to Galaxy on social media, believing the talented player made the right decision to choose the PSL over the Ghanaian Premier League.

Asasco De General backed Osei:

“Good for him.”

Joseph Quarshie says the player made the right move:

“Best move. Hearts management was not serious.”

Falakhe Sithole congratulated Galaxy:

“Congratulations to TS Galaxy.”

Yaro Pogba said Osei wanted a move to Mzansi:

“He should stop using local clubs to get foreign deals.”

Daakyehene Qwadjo Amankwah is pessimistic:

“They will sack him after a few months, and he will be home searching for a division one club.”

Lehlogonolo Mojela leaves TS Galaxy for a PSL rival

As reported by Briefly News, sought-after striker Lehlogonolo Mojela has joined Wineland's side Stellenbosch FC.

The striker joined Steve Barker’s side despite interest from Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News