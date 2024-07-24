Tim Sukazi said he anticipated that coach Sead Ramovic would leave the club and already has a new coach lined up

According to Sukazi, the new coach needs to land in Mzansi before he can be announced to the public

Local fans applauded Sukazi on social media, rating the former agent as one of the best club bosses in the country

After Sead Ramovic's departure, TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi said he had already hired a new coach for the club.

Sukazi said the new Galaxy boss already has a visa and must only physically land in Mzansi to replace Ramovic, who has joined Moroccan side Raja Athletic.

Tim Sukazi shows off his planning skills

According to FARPost, Sukazi said he anticipated Ramovic's exit despite the Serbian previously saying that he would not leave the PSL club.

Sukazi said:

"I won't announce the name until he [coach] lands in the county. I found the coach three weeks ago. I work in anticipation; I'm not a reacter; when I see the situation, I become realistic about it. So, it was anticipated that Sead Ramovic will leave."

While Sukazi did not give away the identity of the new coach, he said the incoming tactician possesses a UEFA coaching licence, which is a prerequisite for the Galaxy job.

Fans praise Sukazi

Local football fans praised Sukazi on social media and even said the Galaxy boss could become the chairman of the PSL one day.

Vusi Kokela is a fan of Sukazi:

"I keep saying that this man is leadership."

Nechifhefhe Khu Thadzo praised Sukazi:

"Intelligent man."

Siya Aries Xii Gezane says Sukazi deserves a promotion:

"This guy should be propelled to run the league after Khoza."

Teboho Siyabonga Moloi rates Sukazi highly:

"I like the way he runs his team. I think Chiefs owners should hand over their team to him so that it may resurrected."

Kay Bee Motlhaga says Galaxy deserves support:

"The only thing that TS Galaxy need is a huge fanbase."

