Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy was seen at the OR Tambo airport, sparking rumours of a possible return to the PSL

The former Manchester United forward's coach has been linked with a job at Mamelodi Sundowns and the MLS

Local football fans showed their excitement on social media, especially after PSL club AmaZulu recently fired their coach

Local football fans said Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy could be on his way back to the PSL after recently arriving in South Africa.

The former Bafana striker has been unemployed since leaving English giants Manchester United, where he served as the forward's coach.

Local fans back Benni McCarthy for a sensational return to the PSL. Image: Matthew Ashton/AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Since leaving the Red Devils, McCarthy has been linked with several jobs, including a coaching role at PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns and the top job at an unnamed American club.

Why is Benni McCarthy in Mzansi?

McCarthy has excited fans after arriving in Mzansi, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Following AmaZulu FC's decision to sack Pablo Franco Martin, fans believe McCarthy could be heading to Usuthu, who he coached from 2020 to 2022.

Bafana Bafana's all-time leading goal scorer wants a head coaching role, and it was revealed that he is in the country to provide UEFA Champions League analysis for SuperSport.

Fans back Benni for PSL return

Local football fans expressed their excitement on social media, with many saying the Bafana legend will return to AmaZulu while others believe the move is unlikely.

Themba Thizza Mtuzula guessed why McCarthy is back:

"To rescue AmaZulu FC, who just fired their coach."

Oarabile Tau Tlhale asked a question:

"Bathong! Is he required to give reasons for coming back home?"

Zibusiso Ngcobo has a wish:

"He must come home to Orlando Pirates."

Kanye McKay made a suggestion:

"He should return to the UK and take over at Manchester United. Things are getting worse there."

Sibongiseni Mbongi Mvumvu says benni does not need a reason:

"Benni is a South African citizen; he needs no reason to be in his own country."

Spha Qangule Maphara thinks there is a job for Benni:

"AmaZulu fired their coach. Maybe he came to coach his former team."

Lwando Ntutyu doubts Benni is going to Usuthu:

"It's his homeland, and he is unemployed overseas; why would he stay there? Benni won't go back to AmaZulu, that I can promise you."

Sipho Mango is pessimistic:

"He's gonna take over at AmaZulu and fail again."

Scara Wale Buccaneer is taking note:

"AmaZulu head coach has left the team, hmmm."

Pogisego Patric Montshabatho backed AmaZulu to pounce:

"AmaZulu, they will apologise and give him his job back."

Benni McCarthy picks his favourites for the EPL title

As reported by Briefly News, former Manchester United forward's coach Benni McCarthy has backed cross-town rivals Manchester City to win the 2024/2025 league title.

The Bafana Bafana legend said the defending English champions will again be crowned champions of England.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News