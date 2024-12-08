PSL: 3 Players to Blame for Kaizer Chiefs Loss to Polokwane
Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in a chat with Briefly News, pointed out three players who contributed to Kaizer Chiefs' defeat against Polokwane City.
"Rushwin Dortley and Inacio Miguel really disappointed me today," he said.
"The first goal was the fault of both defenders, as well as Blom.
"If you can turn in games like this, what will happen against the likes of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns?
"The partnership between Dortley and Miguel is not working; I think the defence is better with Spiwe Msimango.
"Kaizer Chiefs need a lot of new players in different positions, especially the defence."
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.