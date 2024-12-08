PSL: 3 Players to Blame for Kaizer Chiefs Loss to Polokwane

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in a chat with Briefly News, pointed out three players who contributed to Kaizer Chiefs' defeat against Polokwane City.

"Rushwin Dortley and Inacio Miguel really disappointed me today," he said.

"The first goal was the fault of both defenders, as well as Blom.

"If you can turn in games like this, what will happen against the likes of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns?

"The partnership between Dortley and Miguel is not working; I think the defence is better with Spiwe Msimango.

"Kaizer Chiefs need a lot of new players in different positions, especially the defence."

Source: Briefly News