Real Madrid: Who’s to Blame for Constant Injuries at La Liga Giants

Real Madrid have been struggling with injuries this season, as some of their top players have been on the sidelines.

The European giants defeated Girona 3-0 at the Montilivi on Saturday evening, but injuries to some of their players marred their victory.

Jude Bellingham and Ferland Mendy didn't finish the match due to injury, while Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior didn't make the squad list.

Who's to blame for Real Madrid's constant injury

Football analyst Michael Afolayan, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, commented on Real Madrid's constant injuries.

He blamed Carlo Ancelotti for it as he thinks the Italian manager has failed in man management.

"Ancelotti is the number one culprit for the constant injuries at Real Madrid," he said.

"I know some fans might blame the physio/fitness coach Antonio Pintus for his tedious training routine, but I beg to differ.

"Ancelotti is known for his man management, but his recent approach has raised so many questions as Real Madrid keeps losing their top players to injury.

"Carlo finds it hard to trust some of his players, and I don't know if he's trying to win at all cost, which is at the detriment of the players. He even takes a longer time before making substitutions in matches.

"His greatest mistake is infusing a player that just returned from injury in the starting lineup. He did that with Rodrygo and Tchouameni; now the former is out injured after just one game played."

Source: Briefly News