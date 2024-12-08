Orlando Pirates legend Happy Jele has weighed in on his former team's chances of winning the Betway Premiership ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns this season.

The Soweto Giants lost their first game in the league against Stellenbosch last week, and they are at the same point with league leaders, Sundowns.

The last time the Sea Robbers won the South African league was in the 2011/12 season, but they have been dominating the Cup competitions, especially under Jose Riveiro.

Jele speaks on Bucs' chance of winning PSL

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Orlando Pirates legend Happy Jele has tipped his former side as the only team capable of dethroning Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL.

"I think Pirates want to win the Betway Premiership. That's their priority, I know for sure, and with the current performance that they put in," he said.

"The league, I believe, can take it. I also think it's the only team that can compete with Sundowns. They've shown the way they have played. It is proven; it's just about ensuring they last in that marathon.

"Be consistent because being consistent is very difficult. But the way they've started in seven games, with no loss, is a great start. If they can keep it that way, they can take the trophy easily."

Source: Briefly News