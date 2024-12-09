Changes Nabi Needs to Make in Kaizer Chiefs’ Starting Line Up After Polokwane’s Loss
Sports Analyst Uche Anuma had an exclusive chat with Briefly News and shared his thoughts on Nabi's tactical approach, especially his starting lineup.
"Well, I don't blame Nabi much for this loss; I just want him to be strict when choosing his next starting lineup," he said.
"Some players might have been brought in the summer, and there are calls for them to play; I think the trial season is over; he should start making drastic decisions.
"Maybe the first one is starting Miguel on the bench. Mfundo should also be given some run of games as a starter.
"He hasn't got all the players he needed, so he has to continue to find the best players that fit his philosophy before the next transfer window."
Source: Briefly News
