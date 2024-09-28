Several talented young players have left clubs for PSL rivals to get more game time or attempt to revive their careers

Teams such as Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are among the clubs that will be keeping a close eye on their loanees this season

Briefly News has taken a look at some of the players who could join a list, including Themba Zwane, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Thalente Mbatha, who thrived during loan deals

After facing tough competition at their clubs, many PSL stars have secured temporary contracts at rival sides, hoping to either earn a move away or a place at their parent clubs.

Sides such as Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, and Mamelodi Sundowns have sent players on loan to PSL rivals this season, and Briefly News has looked at a few who could shine.

Young midfielders Sipho Mbule and Seabelo Radebe hope to earn valuable game time this season. Image: the_real_master_chef and sabelo_radebe10/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

In the past, players such as Tshegofatso Mabasa and Themba Zwane have impressed in loan deals before becoming mainstays at Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, respectively.

Bafana Bafana’s latest hero, Thalente Mbatha, in contrast, turned a loan move to Pirates into a permanent switch, proving that temporary moves can help a player’s career.

Loan players who could impress local fans

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema speaks about Mbule in the tweet below:

Sipho Mbule

The talented Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was tipped for greatness after impressing for SuperSport United and earning a Bafana call-up before moving to Masandawana in 2022.

Since his move to the PSL champions, the 26-year-old has struggled with injuries and form, resulting in a temporary switch to Sekhukhune United, where he hopes to revive his career.

Seabelo Radebe

Several Amakhosi fans feel the attacking midfielder can be a mainstay in the Kaizer Chiefs side, but the 24-year-old has been affected by coaching changes at the Soweto club.

After securing a loan move to Richards Bay FC this season, Radebe could earn valuable game time and convince Nasreddine Nabi to recall him.

Donay Jansen

Another talented Amakhosi player has left the club on loan, but the 21-year-old Jansen did so after impressing Nabi and signing a contract extension until 2027.

By joining SuperSport United, the right winger made the best choice for his blossoming career, as coach Gavin Hunt is renowned for grooming young talent.

Siphelo Baloni

The Orlando Pirates player has already started for his loan club, Chippa United and could benefit from playing alongside veteran midfielder Andile Jali.

At 24, Baloni has time on his hands, and he has a fan in coach Jose Riveiro, who handed the player his debut last season against PSL champions Sundowns.

Thalente Mbatha spares Bafana Bafana’s blushes

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha scored a late winner to secure Bafana Bafana a 3-2 victory over South Sudan in an Afcon qualifier.

After turning a loan move from SuperSport United into a permanent switch to Orlando Pirates, the midfielder has enjoyed a meteoric rise in local football.

