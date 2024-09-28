Kaizer Chiefs will play their first home game of the season against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend

Both teams are one of the best sides in their first two matches this season, with this tie being their third

Briefly News outlines all you need to know about the mouthwatering clash between the Glamour Boys and the Brazilians

Kaizer Chiefs will host Mamelodi Sundowns in their first home game of the 2024-25 Betway Premiership season. They hope to continue their blistering start to this campaign.

Both teams are currently in good form, but Nasreddine Nabi's side needs the three points more than the Brazilians.

Amakhosi and Masandawana won their first two games of the season, but that would change this weekend, as one or both teams will inevitably see their unbeaten run end.

Kaizer Chiefs set to face Mamelodi Sundowns in their third game in the 2024-25 Betway Premiership on Saturday, September 28, 2024. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs vs Sundowns: All you need to know

Match preview

Kaizer Chiefs started their campaign with an away win over newly promoted side Marumo Gallants before securing another victory over AmaZulu FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, making it two wins in a row.

The Glamour Boys have been producing impressive performances under Nabi since the pre-season and are expected to give the PSL defending champions a run for their money this time.

Mamelodi Sundowns also come into the tie with two wins in a row, and they sit on top of the Betway Premiership table on goal difference.

The Brazilians are tipped as favourites despite Chiefs' good form due to the quality of players in the squad.

Possible lineups

Sundowns could be without Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau due to injury.

Kaizer Chiefs possible lineup: Fiarce Ntwari, Reeve Frosler, Bradley Cross, Rushwin Dortley, Inacio Miguel, Yusuf Maart, Njabulo Blom, Wandile Duba, Mduduzi Shabalala, Gaston Sirino, Ranga Chivaviro.

Mamelodi Sundowns possible lineup: Ronwen Williams, Thapelo Morena, Asekho Tiwani, Mosa Lebusa, Grant Kekana, Marcelo Allende, Aubrey Modiba, Lucas Ribeiro, Iqraam Rayners, Tashreeq Matthews.

Head-to-head

According to Afrik-foot, Mamelodi Sundowns have the edge in the encounter as they were the better side in their previous games.

Amakhosi have not won against the Brazilians in all competitions in the last three years; the last time they defeated the Masandawana was in the 2020/21 season.

The following nine matches after that was total dominance for the PSL champions; they won seven, with their biggest triumph being a 5-1 thrashing of Chiefs at the FNB Stadium last season.

Time and where to watch

The tie is scheduled for 15:00 on Saturday, September 28, 2024, and will be broadcast live on SuperSport Channel 202 and SABC.

