Mngqithi Hails Nabi, Names 3 Dangerous Kaizer Chiefs Players Ahead of PSL Tie

Manqoba Mngqithi has commended Nasreddine Nabi ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership

The South African tactician also named the three dangerous players in the Amakhosi squad ahead of their upcoming tie this weekend

The two Premier Soccer League giants are yet to drop points since the league kicked off a few day

South African manager Manqoba Mngqithi has praised Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi ahead of this weekend's clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

The defending champions are currently at the top of the league table after winning their first two games, just like Orlando Pirates and Amakhosi, but they lead the pack on difference.

The Glamour Boys' stellar performance at the start of the season has thrown the game open, and it could go either way.

Mngqithi hails Nabi

According to iDiskiTimes, Mngqithi, during the pre-match press conference, is anticipating his team's tie with Kaizer Chiefs and has showered praise on Nabi before the game.

"I must also commend Coach Nabi's work with the team. In a concise space, the team looks very dangerous," he said.

The Sundowns head coach also named Gaston Sirino, Ranga Chivaviro, and Mduduzi Shabalala as the 'dangerous' players ahead of the game.

"The way Chiefs has started, their transitions and the players they have up front, Sirino is very important for them, Chivaviro is also very important for them, and I must also say the young Shabalala has stamped his authority," he added.

"When you go to this match without respecting the threat that the opponents also present, you will be naive or ignorant."

