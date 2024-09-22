Kaizer Chiefs’ Nabi Tops List of Highest Paid Coaches in PSL This Season

The Premier Soccer League have some of the top-earning tacticians in the club football world in Africa

Kaizer Chiefs' new manager, Nasresddine Nabi, holds the top spot after moving to South Africa this summer

Briefly News highlights the top five highest-paid managers in the Betway Premiership this season

The Premier Soccer League is one of the best leagues in Africa, and it draws several top coaches from across the region.

The latest addition to the league was Kaizer Chiefs appointing Nasreddine Nabi as their new boss this summer.

With the Tunisian tactician's addition, Briefly News looks at the top five highest-paid coaches in the Betway Premiership.

Nasreddine Nabi and Manqoba Mngqithi are among the top earning coaches in the Premier Soccer League this season. Photo: @KaizerChiefs and @Masandawana.

Highest-paid coaches in PSL

1 Nasreddine Nabi (Kaizer Chiefs)

The Tunisian gaffer tops the list of the league's highest-earning coaches, with a monthly salary of €40,000 (R783,000), a 33% increase from what he earns at AS FAR Rabat.

The former Yanga SC coach is tasked with returning Kaizer Chiefs to the top of the PSL, and the club is providing him with everything he needs.

2 Manqoba Mngqithi (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Mngqithi took over permanently from Rulani Mokwena, who joined Wydad AC earlier this summer. According to Chiefs News, he estimates to walk home with over R700,000 monthly.

The South African tactician worked alongside Mokwena last season but will work with Steve Komphela this campaign.

3 Steve Komphela (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Komphela is part of the Sundowns coaching crew, and he's one of the top-earning managers in the South African league, with a monthly salary of R700,000.

4 Jose Riviero (Orlando Pirates)

With Mokwena out of the PSL, the Spanish gaffer moved up on the top-earning coaches ranking in the league.

Since his arrival at the club, the Spaniard has led Orlando Pirates to a couple of titles, which justified his monthly salary of R650,000.

5 Eric Tinkler (Cape Town City)

Tinkler completes the top five list chasing Riveiro and Sundowns managers on the log. The South African manager earns R650,000 every month.

