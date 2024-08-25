Kaizer Chiefs, 2 Other Teams to Look Out for in the PSL This New Season

The new season of the Betway Premier Soccer League is set to take centre stage with Mamelodi Sundowns keen on retaining the title

The Masandawana have won the South African top-flight league title for seven seasons in a row, and are hoping to make it eight this campaign

Briefly News had an interview with a Sports journalist who listed the teams to look out for in the league, and the favourite to win it

The 2024-25 Betway Premier Soccer League campaign will kick off in mid-September, and clubs in the league are already making plans for the new season.

Mamelodi Sundowns are the defending champions, having won the title for the seventh consecutive year last campaign. They are also tipped as favourites to win the league in the upcoming season.

The Brazilians are keen on maintaining their dominance in the South African league, but other top clubs hope to end it.

Mamelodi Sundowns are the defending champions in the Betway Premier Soccer League for the seventh year running. Photo: @Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Teams to look out for in PSL this season

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with sports journalist Michael Afolayan, who clarified that the dynamic trio of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns are still the teams to watch in the forthcoming season.

The football journalist admitted that the season will be tricky, especially for Sundowns, who are hoping to extend their dominance even in Rulani Mokwena's absence.

"The 2024-25 Premier Soccer League season is going to be a tricky one, as teams are poised to break Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance, especially for the fact that Rulani Mokwena is no longer at the club," the football journalist said.

"I saw most of the signings teams like Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, which shows they are ready to take the crown from Sundowns, especially the Bucs."

Afolayan shared his thoughts on Kaizer Chiefs' chances and why Orlando Pirates are the closest team to ending Sundowns' seven-year successive run of winning the PSL title.

"Kaizer Chiefs might be lucky if the team gets it right on the go under their new manager, but it's still Sundowns' season to lose as they've mastered how the league works and have been strategic with their summer dealings," he added.

"The only team that could give Sundowns a whole lot of problem is Orlando Pirates as they kept crop of their important players. Hopefully, they are not distracted by the CAF Champions League."

Sundowns will begin their PSL title defence against SuperSport

Briefly News earlier reported that PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns will begin their title defence against SuperSport United next month.

Eight matches will be played on the opening day of the 2024/2025 PSL season, and two more will be played on Sunday, 15 September.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News