The PSL champions will face SuperSport United on the opening day of the 2024/2025 season on Saturday, 14 September

South Africa's top clubs found out their first opponents after the fixture list was revealed on Thursday, 15 August

Local fans backed their respective teams on social media, while others voiced their frustration over the long wait for the new season

South Africa's top flight will kick off on Saturday, 14 September 2024, when PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns face SuperSport United and Royal AM hosts Cape Town City.

Eight matches will be played on the opening day of the 2024/2025 PSL season, and two more will be played on Sunday, 15 September.

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns will face SuperSport United in the opening PSL fixture. Image: Masandawana.

Next season, the league title will feature a new logo after betting company Betway became the competition's primary sponsor.

The PSL fixtures have been announced

The 2024/2025 fixtures have been announced in the tweet below:

Besides a new sponsorship, the PSL will also welcome a debut team in Magesi FC after their promotion from the NFD last season.

With the new season a month away, the top finishers from last season will first compete in the MTN8 tournament.

Fans are impatient

Local football fans expressed their excitement ahead of the new PSL season while they questioned why they must wait another month before the action begins.

Queen Zeerh Mlangeni Philly noted the significance of the opening fixture:

"Tshwane derby!"

Tsenoli Vincent Tsenoli says the wait is too long:

"Big teams have already started their season, while small teams have to wait for more than three weeks."

Ofentse Jabulani predicts the worse for Chiefs:

"By the time Chiefs' coach finds his rhythm, which is next year, Pirates will be 20 points clear of them."

Stainer Thuster Maguire backed SuperSport:

"Straight win for SuperSport."

Brutas Brutas supports Sundowns:

"Keep up the good work. Kabo Yellow, let's go, boys."

Tar Zackes Mzeke made a prediction:

"Congratulations to Marumo Gallents for winning their first game of the season."

EL Espolon criticised the fixtures:

"All big fixtures on the same day and the following day is boring."

Ntsindiso Gongo asked a question:

"So we still have a whole month before PSL football begins. Why is it taking this long for the restart?"

Brazorh Jobe Sithole picked their favourites:

"Good luck to Pirates, Supersport Utd and Marumo Gallants."

Omphile Kgasi is impatient:

"What a long wait."

