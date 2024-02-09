Bafana Bafana will receive R46.9 million despite losing to Nigeria, and they will face the Democratic Republic of Congo for third place in the Africa Cup of Nations

The winners of the tournament will get R131 million, the runners-up R75 million, and both semi-finalists, including Bafana Bafana, will get R46.9 million each

Captain Ronwen Williams expressed pride in the team's brotherhood and hard work, despite feeling devastated by their loss to Nigeria

Bafana Bafana will reportedly walk away with R46.9 million despite losing their match against Nigeria on Wednesday. The South African football team is set to face the Democratic Republic of Congo for the third place.

Bafana Bafana to get millions for AFCON performance

South African players will get a lump sum for their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations going on in Ivory Coast. According to The South African, Bafana Bafana will walk away with the same amount of money even if they win or lose their match against DRC.

The publication also shared a full preview of how much the winners will take starting from the winners. Per the chart, the team that will win the cup will walk away with R131 million, the runners-up will win R75 million, and the two teams in the semi-finals Bafana Bafana and the Democratic Republic of Congo will each walk away with R46.9 million.

Bafana Bafana's captain talks about the team

Speaking soon after losing their semi-final match against Nigeria, the team's captain Ronwen Williams said he was still proud of the team despite their loss. He added that the team deserved to be in the finals because of the brotherhood they have shared over weeks.

"Obviously, we still feel devasted, hurt, a lot of pain. But in saying that, I’m so immensely proud of the boys. Day in, day out we showed the resilience, we showed the brotherhood.

"I think this team deserved to be in the final just for the brotherhood we showed and the hard work we did over the last five weeks. So, as much as I’m feeling sad, I’m so proud about each and every member of the squad."

