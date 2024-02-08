A video of Deputy Minister in the Presidency Pinky Kekana attending the SONA 2024 was shared online

In the footage, Pinky Kekana spoke about her son receiving a red card at the AFCON semi-final game

She said her son took the red card for South Africa, however, netizens were more interested in whether she was tipsy or not

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Pinky Kekana expressed pride in her son, Grant Kekana's performance at the AFCON. Image: @pinky_kekana1, @papa_tsitsi

Grant Kekana's mother and Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Pinky Kekana, dazzled in a white gown at the 2024 edition of the State of the Nation Address.

Kekana addresses son's AFCON's red card

Pinky was captured on the red carpet wearing a white long-sleeve dress boasting a sheer front and matching headpiece.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, the Bafana Bafana soccer player's mom spoke up about Grant's red card during the nail-biting AFCON semi-final game against Nigeria last night.

"This is Grant Kekana's mother, my son got a red card, and he took it not for the team, but for South Africa," the proud mother said.

See the video below:

About Sharon Pinky Kekana

According to SA Parliament, Kekana was elected to the provincial legislature in 1999 and was re-elected in 2009. She has served as the Executive Mayor of Waterberg District and a MEC for Roads and Transport as well as a MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism.

Mzansi reacts to Pink Kekana's video

Mzansi netizens were quick to read the Deputy Minister's body language and demeanour as they suspected she may have already had one or two drinks ahead of the national address.

@ramasefiri commented:

"Sis Pinky had a lot of drinks at Waterfront."

@MkhonzoRSA wrote:

"Grant is part of ANC service delivery shuthi-ke."

@OJKombe commented:

"How many tequila shots here?"

@Lindo_sixa commented:

"Ugqithe’ Abantu for R1 shots."

@NaleRunner said:

"She sounds and look exactly like the late Brenda Fassie."

@NdabeLit commented:

"Manje iANC ingenaphi mama kamfana ."

@Dokotela77 responded:

"So early she's drunk already."

@binkekana commented:

"Some will say she had an influence in his son’s selection."

DJ Black Coffee attends SONA 2024

In another story, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee stunned fans when he made an appearance at the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA), one of his first public appearances since his plane crash.

The Superman hitmaker and his son sat in wait for the anticipated event and received cheers from netizens who were thrilled to see him doing well.

Black Coffee is out at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government's plans for the year ahead.

