The Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane showed his full support for the Bafana Bafana ahead of their previous game with Nigeria

The 22-year-old soccer player's video was shared multiple times online of how he supported the boys for their semi-final match

Shauwn Mkhize's son was seen on the clip putting a big SA Flag at the back of one of his luxury sports car

Andile Mpisane showed his support to Bafana Bafana. Image: @andilempisane_10

Source: Instagram

The South African national soccer team had many netizens and celebs rooting for them ahead of their recent game with Nigeria's Super Eagles as Andile Mpisane also shared a memorable clip of himself buzzing in excitement.

Andile Mpisane supported Bafana Bafana

Our very own boys, Bafana Bafana, have been making headlines on social media ever since the start of the Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) tournament in January 2024. Recently the stars were defeated by the Super Eagles during their semi-final game.

Not so long ago, the Royal AM chairman, Andile Mpisane also supported the boys ahead of their previous game in style. The soccer player posted a video of himself putting a big South African flag on the back of one of his luxury sports cars and wrote:

"Goodluck Gents, we believe in you guys!! @bafanabafanarsa."

SA react to Andile's video

Shortly after the star shared the clip, many netizens flooded the comment section:

iamthube said:

"Your future teammates."

blckvreka_ commented:

"Phambili nge war."

drjpatel108 mentioned:

"Andile your time will come, where you will represent S.A brother."

boys_vm replied:

"In Bafana we believe."

inkboy_que shared:

"MANJE CLEAN!!! "

keneilwe3908 said:

"Bafana bafana i belive in you."

