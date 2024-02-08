South African fast food franchise, Nandos shared positive vibes after Bafana's loss against Nigeria

The franchise said South Africa does not need trophies to lift their spirits, and Mzansi couldn't agree more

The national soccer team lost four-two against the Super Eagles in the AFCON semi-finals after penalties

Nandos said Mzansi doesn't need a trophy to lift spirits after Bafana lost against Nigeria. Images: @Nathan Stirk/ Getty Images, @neythebae_sa/ Twitter

Nandos did what it does best - takes every opportunity to advertise its franchise. But this time, it landed on the good side. Instead of throwing shade, it gave good vibes.

The South African multinational fast-casual chain spoke highly of the national soccer team, Bafana Bafana, after losing four-two against Nigeria in the AFCON semi-finals Wednesday night, 7 February.

On Twitter, Nandos said that Mzansi doesn't need trophies to lift their spirits, congratulating the guys for trying their best and getting that far.

"Well Played, Bafana!"

"Lifting our spirits doesn't require lifting trophies."

Nandos cheer SA after loss against Nigeria

See the cute Twitter post below:

Social media users agree with Nando's statement

South Africa couldn't agree more with the post. As much as many were hoping for a win, they also didn't take the loss badly. Instead, they focused on the positive and congratulated the national team.

@gistwher admitted:

"They really played well. We are proud."

@rebakgasi sort of disagreed:

"Lifting a trophy would have lifted our spirits even higher though."

@SBASouthAfrica applauded:

"Well said! "

@Buja3D cheered:

"Indeed gents, thanks for supporting our boys with your hilarious tweets, we need more South Africans with such positive vibes, thanks guys"

@BMadupela agreed:

"I fully agree with you, Nandi. Bafana won back our hearts, and we look forward to the future"

Mzansi beams with pride over Bafana

