Pabi Cooper showed off her photos with her rumoured boyfriend, Focalistic

Ahead of Bafana Bafana's AFCON 2023 semi-final match, the pair shared pictures in matching Bafana shirts and had fans talking

Mzansi asked about their relationship, and some netizens brought up Foca's past romance with DBN Gogo

Pabi Cooper and Focalistic's cute photoshoot received mixed reactions from Mzansi. Images: cooper_pabi, focalistic

Pabi Cooper shared photos with her suspected bae, Focalistic. The couple was in full support of Bafana Bafana and showed off their matching national team shirts, leaving tongues wagging about their romance.

Pabi Cooper posts photos with Focalistic

Rumoured couple, Pabi Cooper and Focalistic recently started a conversation around their relationship after showing off their photos.

Taking to her Instagram page, Pabi fueled the rumour mill yet again with her photoshoot that took place at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria.

The Amapiano superstars were in Bafana Bafana gear ahead of the national team's exhilarating yet disappointing clash against Nigeria:

"'South Africa, Hei-Tada.' You know that with us, it's South Africa one way!"

Mzansi weighs in on Pabi and Foca's photos

Netizens threw shade at Pabi and Foca's relationship, where it was rumoured that the Dali Wami hitmaker stole her man from his ex, DBN Gogo.

NtxndoZAR joked:

"This brother is keeping his relationships within the Amapiano circle."

Nombulelo_Buly said:

"All this negative energy should be directed to the guy who started this triangle mess. Why no insults for him?"

OslinaM WROTE:

"They say 'how you get them, is how you lose them.'"

Burnerburnerac5 posted:

"Good because DBN Gogo has no business dating commoners like Foca."

Meanwhile, some netizens showed love to the couple:

sanele_baloyi gushed at the couple:

"My favourite couple!"

zoleka_katleho said:

"It is confirmed; these two are dating, a match made in heaven.!"

lethabo_marleym wrote:

"The President and the first lady."

sad_mello2067 praised the couple:

"My favourite couple, banna!"

