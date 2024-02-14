Desiree Ellis joined the rest of the country as they welcomed Bafana Bafana back home

The Banyana Banyana coach stood at the OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the boys after their AFCON 2023 tournaments

Mzansi expressed mixed reactions to Desiree's appearance, where some showed admiration while others threw shade at her

Desiree Ellis was among the South Africans at OR Tambo International Airport to welcome Bafana Bafana back home. Images: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images and Instagram/ sundownsfc

Banyana Banyana coach, Desiree Ellis made an appearance at Bafana Bafana's homecoming to welcome the national team home with the rest of South Africa.

The WAFCON champion was spotted among the crowd at OR Tambo International Airport waiting for Bafana's return after making the country proud during their AFCON matches.

Desiree Ellis welcomes Bafana Bafana home

The OR Tambo International Airport was swarmed with Bafana Bafana supporters who couldn't wait to welcome the national team home.

Like the Springboks' homecoming, Bafana received a king's welcome from their loyal supporters and among them was Desiree Ellis.

In a photo posted by Twitter (X) user KayaNews, the Banyana Banyana coach was among the supporters standing in wait for the national team to arrive:

Mzansi reacts to Desiree Ellis' appearance

Netizens showed love to Desiree and cheered her on:

PJ_CPT_ praised Desiree:

"The lady that won us that WAFCON!"

@bubblesIdyan cheered her on:

"Current WAFCON champion!"

EugeniaKulaAmey said:

"Leadership, I salute you."

Meanwhile, some netizens threw some shade at Desiree:

AndileSiso94 assumed:

"It looks like she regrets being there."

MindofBkay threw shade:

"She had a chance to win the women's world cup but chose a stay-at-home mom for a goalkeeper. I hope she sees what choosing the right goalkeeper can do for you."

EazyMohapi said:

"She's like 'It's not make sure, man.'"

