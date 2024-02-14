Bafana Bafana arrived in Mzansi at the OR Tambo International Airport on Valentine's Day in the early morning

The national soccer team arrived from Ivory Coast after participating in the AFCON 2023 tournament

Bafana Bafana and their head coach landed at the OR Tambo International Airport with their bronze medal

The Bafana Bafana team has landed in South Africa at the OR Tambo International Airport. Image: MB media

Source: Getty Images

The Bafana Bafana team have instilled pride in South Africans after their excellent performance at the AFCON tournament. The South African Football Association (SAFA) and other people gave the boys a warm welcome on their return home.

Bafana Bafana back home on Valentines' Day

The moment everyone has been waiting for has arrived as the national football team is back home with their families. The boys landed on Valentines' Day at the OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

Upon their arrival, airport staff members, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa, the media and other people were there to welcome them back home alongside their head coach Hugo Broos.

The Bafana Bafana team came back with their Bronze Medal after placing third at the AFCON 2023 Tournament in Ivory Coast. A sports journalist @TiisetsoMalepa shared a video of their arrival on his Twitter page and captioned it:

"Here they are.... Afcon bronze medalist #BafanaBafanaa have arrived at OR Tambo International Airport."

Netizens happy to see the boys back home

Many netizens were happy that the boys returned back home safely. See some of the comments below:

@aey_dear wrote:

"Beautiful scenes as the boys get warm welcome back from AFCON. Ba sebenzile abafana."

@NtateWilliams said:

"Winners."

@Insightshub_SA shared:

"Welcome back to the boys and well done at the AFCON."

@CalliePhakathi complimented:

"They really deserve the hero's welcome, well done bafana bafana. Pride of the nation."

@SAizaMovie tweeted:

"Well done Bafana,, this is the best squad we've seen in a very long time."

@busiwe_bubu commented:

"Welcome back heroes."

@RefilweSeboko mentioned:

"Welcome back."

Source: Briefly News