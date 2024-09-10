Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha needed to come off the bench to score a late winner for Bafana Bafana in their 3-2 victory over South Sudan on Tuesday, 10 September 2024

It is the second time the Bucs star had to save Bafana from the bench after he scored a late equaliser in the 2-2 draw against Uganda on Friday, 6 September

Local fans voiced their frustrations about Bafana’s performance on social media as they felt the side should have played better

Thalente Mbatha saved Bafana Bafana’s blushes after scoring a late winner against South Sudan in a 3-2 victory over South Sudan on Tuesday, 10 September 2024.

Coach Hugo Broos, however, will not be happy with the Bafana side after they wasted several chances through their 21 shots in the match, while the defence proved shaky.

Midfielder Thalenete Mbatha proved to be Bafana's super-sub for the second-time. Image: CAF_Online.

Source: Twitter

Bafana got off to a bad start after Siyabonga Ngezana clumsily brought down striker Tito Okello in the box in the 12th minute.

The Indonesian-based striker picked himself up and scored past debutant Sipho Chaine from the spot, but the lead did not last long after Oswin Appollis equalised less than two minutes later.

Bafana Bafana scraped through

Watch Mbatha's late winner in the video below:

After the frantic opening, Bafana took control of the match and took the lead minutes before the half-time whistle after Appollis scored a second to add to his debut goal.

The Polokwane City winger pounced on a rebound after Lyle Foster hit the post, while fellow winger Thapelo Morena also struck the post earlier.

In the second half, Bafana showed their defensive frailties after Valentino Yeul was given too much space to score an equaliser to delight the home fans.

Following the equaliser, Bafana struggled to score until Mbatha, who netted a late equaliser against Uganda, picked up a corner clearance and expertly slotted home a late winner.

Fans were not impressed by Bafana Bafana

Local football fans were pleased with the victory but criticised Bafana on social media, feeling the side did not perform at its best.

Matlala Setlhalogile could not believe his eyes:

“How do you not win convincingly against South Sudan?”

ShadrackBokaba was nervous:

“That was too close.”

Khatushelo questioned Broos’ squad selection:

“Some players are just playing because they play in Europe.”

Vincent Rossouw was not happy:

“Same old, same old Bafana. When will they learn to finish off games? They are pathetic against a team like South Sudan.”

Mnca-Mnce praised Mbatha:

“This boy, Mbatha, knows the power of the second ball. His tactical awareness is brilliant.”

Gayton McKenzie wants results from Bafana Bafana

As Briefly News reported, national sports minister Gayton McKenzie has given Safa and Bafana Bafana two mandates.

The minister said the side needs to start producing results and said he would support their side, but there is a time limit.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News