Mothwa vs Chaine: Who Broos Should Start in Bafana’s Tie With South Sudan

South Africa will continue their AFCON 2025 qualification campaign with a crunch tie against South Sudan

The Bafana Bafana drew their first match in the qualifying series against Uganda, with Veli Mothwa's costing them the win

A Sports journalist has shared his thoughts on who should be in goal for South Africa against South Sudan on Tuesday

Bafana Bafana are up against South Sudan in their next 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

One primary concern ahead of the game is the choice of player who will start in goal for South Africa.

Veli Mothwa's error against Uganda in their last match has opened the debate about who should be in goal, with Ronwen Williams ruled out of both games.

Veli Mothwa could lose his place in South Africa's starting lineup against South Sudan in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers on Tuesday. Photo: Sia Kambou.

Source: Getty Images

Who Broos should start against South Sudan

Briefly News, in an exclusive chat with sports journalist Uche Anuma, discussed who should play in goal for Hugo Broos' side against South Sudan.

Anuma believes it will be a big decision for Broos to take, but stuck with Sipho Chaine starting ahead of Mothwa in goal.

"I believe Broos is trying to pay Mothwa some respect for the time he's been with the national team and playing second fiddle Ronwen Williams," he said.

"Now that Williams is injured, it was the perfect time for Mothwa to take the number one spot. Unfortunately, he spurred his chance with a costly error against Uganda.

"To be sincere, Broos will have a big issue on who to start against South Sudan on Tuesday because of Mothwa's confidence.

"He would have to decide between boosting Mothwa's confidence or giving another goalkeeper a chance because of the howler against Uganda.

"The best decision is to start Chaine instead of Mothwa because Bafana Bafana needs to find a solid backup to Williams due to times like this. No one expected him to be out with injury, but these two AFCON qualifiers are the perfect time to find a solution before their next World Cup qualifiers.

"Chaine has been on good form for Orlando Pirates, and I think Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens should be called up in the next International break."

Source: Briefly News