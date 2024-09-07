Hugo Broos has reacted to Veli Mothwa's mistake in South Africa's draw against the Cranes of Uganda in AFCON 2025 qualifiers

The Belgian tactician's side suffered two quick goals in the second half of the game and were close to losing

Mothwa's error led to Uganda's second goal of the game before Thalente Mbatha grabbed a late equaliser

Hugo Broos has commented on Veli Mothwa's error in Bafana Bafana's 2-2 draw against Uganda in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Friday, September 6, 2024.

South Africa was the favourite to win ahead of the game and took the lead through Lyle Foster in the 14th minute. However, the Cranes came back in the second half with two quick goals, the second strike being a howler from Mothwa.

Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha grabbed a late goal in the added time to salvage a draw for Bafana Bafana on his debut.

Hugo Broos reacts to Veli Mothwa's howler in Bafana Bafana's clash with Uganda in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Orlando Stadium. Photo: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Broos speaks on Mothwa's error

According to iDiskiTimes, Broos said he doesn't regret starting Mothwa against Uganda despite his error in the game.

The AmaZulu FC goalkeeper made the starting lineup in the absence of Ronwen Willians, who is recovering from injury but made a big mistake that almost led to Bafana Bafana losing their opening fixture in the AFCON 2025 qualifying round.

"This is something you know after the game [if a selection is a mistake] you don't know it. If Veli doesn't make that error, okay, then maybe we win the game, and that can happen [that mistake] to every goalkeeper," the Belgian tactician said.

"So when I don't regret that I put him in goal. Now we have to see how he is; he's very disappointed.

"How shall I say it? We have a lot of work to do to bring him back [his confidence] a bit mentally, and we'll see if it's possible. But I don't regret playing Veli today in goal at all."

The Belgian coach will determine who will be behind the sticks in South Africa's second qualifying game against South Sudan on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

