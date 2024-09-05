South Africa will be hosting Uganda in their first match in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Bafana Bafana and the Cranes are both drawn in Group K alongside South Sudan and Congo in the qualifying series

Briefly News has listed some of the important details you need to know ahead of the match

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africa will begin their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers campaign against Uganda, with their second game being against South Sudan.

The Bafana Bafana finished third in the last edition of the biggest football competition in Africa earlier this year and would hope to qualify for the next one in Morocco.

Briefly News outlines everything you need to know about the clash between Hugo Broos' men and the Cranes.

South Africa vs Uganda match preview and every other important details to know about the Group K 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Photo: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana vs Uganda: All you need to know

Match Preview

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa, Uganda, South Sudan, and Congo were drawn into Group K in the qualifying round, with the Bafana Bafana hosting the Cranes in the first match.

South Africa's performance at AFCON 2023 comes after years of poor performance in the competition. Their only loss in regulation time was against Mali.

Bafana Bafana have remained unbeaten since losing to Nigeria in the semi-final on penalties. Their recent game against the Super Eagles during the World Cup qualifiers ended in a 1-1 draw.

South Africa has a good record on their home soil, aside from AFCON and COSAFA Cup tournaments. They are unbeaten in their last 12 games at home since their 4-1 loss to Angola in the African Nations Championship Qualification in September 2022.

Uganda, on the other hand, has been absent from the competition since 2019, when they reached the round of 16. The Cranes' last three friendly games ended in one win against Kuwait, a loss to Comoros, and a draw to the Black Stars of Ghana.

According to Sports Mole, Paul Put's men's last two matches ended with a 1-0 win over South Africa's neighbour Botswana and a 2-1 loss to the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

Team News

Both teams have released their squads for the tie, but South Africa's major absentee is Ronwen Williams, who failed to make Broos' squad due to injury.

With the Mamelodi Sundowns star missing, the Belgian manager called up Ricardo Goss, Veli Mothwa, and Sipho Chaine in the goalkeeping position.

It's also good news for the Cranes, as the Bafana Bafana will be without Percy Tau for the game after being dropped by Broos.

Uganda are not spared when it comes to injuries as they will be without Moses Opondo, Allan Kyambadde, and Uche Ikpeazu. Kenneth Semakula and Halid Lwaliwa missed the squad due to visa issues.

How to watch and venue

The match will take place at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, with the ticket prices already dished out.

According to the South African, SuperSport and SABC Sport will broadcast the match live.

Time and date

The stadium's gates will open at 3:00 p.m., and the game is scheduled to kick off by 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2024.

Head-to-head between South Africa and Uganda

South Africa and Uganda first met in 2004, and since then, they've faced each other four times, with Bafana Bafana winning all the matches.

One of the games, which was in the COSAFA Cup in 2019, ended with Mzansi winning on penalties.

What to expect from the match

South Africa are expected to win the tie as they are still unbeaten against the Cranes and are obviously the better side on paper.

The Bafana Bafana also being the host comes as a huge advantage for Broos, with Uganda also missing several top players due to injuries and visa problems.

New faces in Broos’ Bafana preliminary squad

Briefly News earlier listed the six new players who earned a call-up to the Bafana Bafana team for the first time.

Broos released a 38-man preliminary squad for the two qualifiers, and he's expected to cut the list to about 23 players days before the matches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News