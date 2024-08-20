Hugo Broos named 38 players in his preliminary squad for South Africa's AFCON qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan

The Belgian coach included some new faces in his list with the final squad expected to be announced a week before the games

Briefly News outlines the six new players the former Cameroon national team coach added to his preliminary squad

South Africa men's national team coach Hugo Broos has announced his preliminary squad for Bafana Bafana's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan.

The Belgian tactician released a 38-man preliminary squad for the two qualifiers, and he's expected to cut the list to about 23 players days before the matches.

Briefly News highlights the six news players who earned a call-up to the Bafana Bafana team for the first time.

Hugo Broos releases a 38-man squad for Bafana Bafana's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan. Photo: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Six new faces in Bafana Bafana squad

1. Rushwin Dortley

The Kaizer Chiefs' new signing has earned his first call-up to the senior Bafana Bafana team after featuring and captaining the B-side at the 2024 COSAFA Cup.

The former Cape Town Spurs defender can play in a back three and makeshift in the left fullback position.

2. Sipho Chaine

Chaine was one of the five goalkeepers named in the preliminary squad, and it would be the first time he would make a Bafana Bafana list.

He would compete with Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Veli Mothwa, and Bruce Bvuma for a place in the final squad.

3. Fawaaz Basadien

Basadien has been on Broos' radar for a while and has deservedly earned his first call-up into the Bafana Bafana set-up.

Unlike others who might have represented the Bafana B-side, Fawaaz has not represented the South African national team at any level.

4. Thalente Mbatha

The Orlando Pirates midfielder has earned the South African national team call-up for the first time and hopes to make the final squad.

Mbatha has been in good form with the Buccaneers since late last season and was one of their best players in pre-season and the MTN8 tie against SuperSport United.

5. Devin Titus

The Stellenbosch midfielder has played for the Bafana Bafana B-side, but this is the first time he will be called up for the senior team. He was part of the team that represented South Africa at the COSAFA Cup.

6. Simon van Duivenbooden

After obtaining his South African passport in June, the Dutch-born striker made himself available for selection in the Bafana Bafana squad.

The 22-year-old plays as a striker and would battle with Lyle Foster, Evidence Makgopa, and Thapelo Maseko for a place in the final squad for the qualifiers.

Fans praise Broos after Bafana Bafana climbs FIFA rankings

Briefly News earlier reported local football fans praised Broos after the national team climbed two places in the latest FIFA rankings.

Bafana Bafana climbed up two places from 59 to 57 after impressive displays in the World Cup qualifiers.

Source: Briefly News