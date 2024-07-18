Bafana Bafana have moved from 59th to 57th in the latest Fifa rankings ahead of Afcon qualifiers

The national side jumped two places in the global rankings while they kept tenth spot in the African rankings

Local football fans praised coach Hugo Broos for the improved rankings on social media, and they backed the side to keep climbing

Local fans thanked Hugo Broos after Bafana improved their Fifa rankings. Image: Visionhaus.

Local football fans praised Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after the national side climbed two places to 57th in the latest Fifa rankings.

Despite the climb in the global rankings, Bafana has remained tenth in the African standings, while they could climb higher after the upcoming Afcon qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana climb the global rankings

Bafana have a new Fifa ranking, according to the tweet below:

While Bafana celebrates its improved ranking, Broos is busy preparing for tricky Afcon qualifiers, which start at home against Uganda on Monday, 2 September 2024.

In 2025, Bafana will continue to push for their place in the 2026 World Cup when they face Lesotho in March.

Fans praise Broos

Local football fans praised Broos on social media and backed the side to continue climbing the rankings.

Ras Katza Rob Bafana praised Hugo Broos:

"We thank Mr Broos. We wouldn't have made it without you, sir. Much love and respect."

Zet Zet says Bafana should be ranked higher:

"Nigeria and Algeria are supposed to be 9 & 10. Mali and SA must go up to 5 & 6 in CAF rankings."

Phomolo Skhosana credited Broos:

"The Broos effect."

Scelo Msomi appreciated the improvement:

"Steady but surely."

Mandla Buthelezi praised Bafana:

"Nice."

Jordan Sisusa says Bafana will climb higher:

"If we qualify for Afcon and World Cup, we'll be in the mid-40s before the Afcon tournament kickoffs."

Siphuxolo Nqalo is proud:

“Good results for Bafana Bafana. Congratulations!"

Jeff Meneses says he wants improvement:

"Long, long way to go."

Sihle Jr Mpofu says Broos deserves credit:

"Well done to coach Hugo Broos and his technical team."

RealCity FC is overjoyed:

"Good for our country."

Simon van Duivenbooden could play for Bafana Bafana

As Briefly News reported, Dutch-born striker Simon van Duivenbooden could represent Bafana Bafana after he obtained a South African passport.

The towering striker, who plays for Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem, qualifies for Mzansi through his father, who was born in Cape Town.

