Bafana Bafana coach Higo Broos said there are no easy games after the 2025 Afcon qualification draw on Thursday, 4 July 2024

The Mzansi side is the highest-ranked side in a group consisting of Uganda, Congo and South Sudan

Local football fans agreed on social media, saying there are no easy games in international football while they backed Bafana to qualify for the 2025 tournament

Hugo Broos said Bafana must be cautious in their fight for a place in the 2025 Afcon. Image: Richard Pelham/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

After discovering their path to the 2025 Afcon on Thursday, 4 July 2024, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said his side cannot take anything for granted.

Broos' side, ranked tenth in Africa, has been placed in Group K alongside Uganda, Congo and South Sudan, prompting the coach to call for caution from the Bafana side.

Hugo Broos said Bafana Bafana must be prepared

Broos speaks about Bafana's opponents in the tweet below:

Speaking to the Safa website, Broos said he was pleased with the draw but also agreed with local football boss Danny Jordaan's call for focus ahead of the qualifying matches.

Broos said:

"First of all, we have Uganda, and they are a mighty team that is tough to play against. Secondly, we have Congo, and they are dangerous when they play at home, so we need a very disciplined performance. Lastly, South Sudan, for me, is a completely unknown team."

Local fans agree with Broos

Local football fans took to social media, saying they agree with Broos' call for caution and feel the smaller teams are more than capable of causing upsets.

Tasco Mbinda agreed with Broos:

"The coach is right. You must always respect your opponents. There are no small nations in football nowadays, especially when playing at their home games."

Ntandazo Baza said Bafana should aim higher:

"I don't understand why he is aiming for a draw in some fixtures. Aim for a win, tata. This is SA we are talking about!!!"

Enos Paulos praised Broos:

"Good mentality and also respect opponents."

Abiiey Kay Nkwana said Bafana must be cautious:

"Indeed, it's a free ticket to Morocco, but we must be cautious because small nations can get upset. They have nothing to lose."

Tumi Sáng said it's important for Bafana to do well:

"It's important to do well in the qualifiers and top the group to get a favourable draw in Morocco."

Simon van Duivenbooden can represent Bafana Bafana

As reported by Briefly News, Dutch-born striker Simon van Duivenbooden can represent Bafana Bafana after obtaining a South African passport.

The 22-year-old striker, who plays for Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem, qualifies to play for Bafana through his father, who was born in Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News