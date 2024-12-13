A superfast car worth millions of rand was spotted in Johannesburg for the first time

Pictures of the Lamborghini Mansory Urus made their way online after a car-focused page shared them on Instagram, receiving many likes from social media users

The post attracted compliments from social media users who admired the car's power and beauty

A super fast car costing R8.5M was spotted in Jozi, and pictures of it were shared online. Credit Izusek / Getty Images

Johannesburg, the city of gold, recently witnessed a shimmering gem of the automotive world cruising its streets in broad daylight, leaving many unable to resist pausing to admire it.

Images of the striking car surfaced on Instagram after being shared by @southafrica.supercars, an account dedicated to showcasing profiles of superfast cars on the social media platform.

The beast attracts attention in the streets of Jozi

A total of six photos of the Lamborghini Mansory Urus, valued at a cool R8.5 million, are featured in the post. The first image shows two gentlemen driving the car on the road, while the remaining photos capture the car from different angles, along with people admiring its beauty.

See the post below:

Mzansi loves the superfast car

The superfast car, powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine with a top speed of around 305 km/h, caught much attention both in the streets and online as people saw it for the first time in SA. Social media users couldn't stop gushing on the post's feed over the rare sight.

User @not_a_car_spotter shared:

"Stunning images 😍."

User @pedalhappytaj said:

"😍daymmm she is stunning."

User @michaill_bailey asked:

"Ok guys be honest 😭 pictures don’t do justice. Does it really look good in person though?"

