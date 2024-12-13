A local woman took to her TikTok account to show South Africans the price of a Smeg kettle

The expensive kitchen appliance had a R14 000 price tag as the homeware brand collaborated with a luxury fashion house

Many Mzansi social media users headed to the comment section to share their thoughts about the costly kettle

A R14 000 Smeg kettle shocked many South Africans. Images: South_agency, miodrag ignjatovic

Source: Getty Images

Name-brand goods often have hefty price tags, even though they serve the same basic functions as more affordable alternatives. Recently, a woman showcased an incredibly expensive kettle, leaving many South Africans stunned by the lavish cost.

That's one costly kettle

TikTok user @nivaaria showed local app users a R14 000 cordless kettle from the luxurious brand Smeg. However, the company collaborated with the timeless Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, which added to the large amount.

Previously, a R1.3 million Smeg fridge also shook the nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Shocked by the kettle's price, the young woman told Mzansi online users:

"Just go buy a whole geyser at that point."

Watch the video below:

R13k Smeg kettle stuns SA

Several local members of the online community took to the post's comment section to share their surprise after seeing the price for the simple kitchen appliance.

@drethoughts_ jokingly told app users:

"The kettle that turns water into Don Julio."

@harikasun added in the comments:

"My water better turn into gold in that kettle for 14 grand."

@_san_pellegrino_ humorously shared with the public:

"What's worse is, with R15.20 in my bank account, I looked at this and thought, 'Not bad, actually.'"

@mars.west said to the online community:

"Boiled smeg water. Who can even taste the difference? I can't."

@wenty.de.lange5 stated with a laugh:

"You will find it at Small Street in Joburg."

@gohstgospel wrote in the comment section:

"I'm not surprised at the price. Brands will try it all. The shocking part is the people who buy it."

3 other stories about expensive kitchen appliances

A local woman's Gaggenau coffee machine costing R50 000 elegantly brewed her a cup of coffee, leaving Mzansi jealous.

A woman finally got the fridge of her dreams, but the R43 000 kitchen appliance couldn't fit through her door.

From Checkers to Le Creuset, a young woman happily flexed her R1 500 kettle upgrade.

Source: Briefly News