From Checkers to Le Creuset: Woman Happy After Flexing R1500 Kettle Upgrade

A young content creator gave her kitchen a glamourous look when she traded her Checkers stovetop kettle for one from Le Creuset

The woman stated in her comments that she paid R1500 for the kitchen appliance, as it was on sale

Social media users in the comment section loved the young lady's upgrade, with some feeling they needed the kettle for themselves

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

An influencer was pretty pleased with herself when she upgraded to a Le Creuset stovetop kettle. Images: @coffeenomilk_.

Source: Instagram

At a certain point in life, people start to appreciate the finer things in life.

One young woman was filled with joy when she replaced her Checkers stovetop kettle with a Le Creuset one, a pricey French-Belgian brand known for its exquisite cast-iron cookware.

Content creator Clarissa Magunde took to her TikTok account (@coffeenomilk_) to proudly showcase the appliance upgrade. While the Checkers kettle was an ivory colour, the posh Le Creuset kettle was grey—nothing close to dull.

The influencer said in the comments about the new kettle:

"It was on sale, so I got it for R1500, and the colour is 'flint.'"

Clarissa also captioned her post:

"Me being super hyped about this purchase is adulting summed up."

Watch the upgrade video below:

Online users love the woman's kettle upgrade

Clarissa's video garnered nearly half a million views at the time of publishing, and her comment section was filled with people wanting to upgrade their kitchen appliances, too.

@grace._mondlana, who was two-minded about getting the product themselves, told Clarissa:

"Don't tempt me, please."

Joking about the stovetop kettle, @kgalalelooo said:

"That babe whistles like her life depends on it."

When @majeedacarolissen asked if the kettle was heavy, Clarissa replied:

"It is. I'm still getting used to that because, yoh, the Checkers one is quite light."

Woman plugs Mzansi with an alternative to Le Creuset

In a related article, Briefly News reported about one lady who made a video raving about the brand George & Mason being a comfortable and affordable stand-in for the notoriously expensive Le Creuset cookware.

The video also displayed the price between the brand and the South African George & Mason, with the latter's price being less than half.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News