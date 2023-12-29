One lady made a video raving about the brand George & Mason being a comfortable and affordable stand-in for the notoriously expensive Le Creuset cookware

She writes in her post, "George & Mason doing the lord's work," while displaying the differences in prices between the two brands

Mzansi netizens reacted to the post, with some praising the suggestion while others have reservations

A video posted on TikTok compares George & Mason pots with expensive Le Creuset pots. Image: @leratoncube92

The video posted on TikTok makes reference to the high-end crockery brand Le Creuset.

"POV: You're an aesthetic girlie but you don't have R2 million for those smartie pots."

Cheap and easy replacement for the luxury brand

The video also displays the price between the brand and the South African George & Mason, with the latter's price being less than half.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shares their thoughts and praise

There were a number of comments to the video, with many praising the brand.

Nokwanda Madonsela said:

"I’m obsessed with these."

Siyabooi wrote:

"Got my mom these pots, she’s still happy."

Andykagogo applauded:

"Honestly they are very good quality and heavy. Got them from Takealot as a gift."

mamgazi10 wrote:

"They are beautiful."

But not everyone is convinced. Commentators under the post had some gripes with the brand, worrying about its quality and the price going up on Takealot since the post.

Bree wrote:

"They'll start rusting inside in 3 weeks, shame."

Trinnymooface said:

"Got the frying pan in this range and I love it, but you need to be careful about using strong detergents on it/temperature changes or it starts to chip."

S'mangaliso Ndaba said:

"Price has doubled since you posted, Takealot doesn’t play around."

viewsby_nc wrote:

"Makro has a set for R1.7."

Lioness commented:

"Rather save and buy the real thing from Le Creuset one at a time. Worth it."

Woman unboxes Le Creuset dupes bought from Takealot

Briefly News previously reported on a woman on TikTok who posted an unboxing video showing her new Delica Cast Iron Pots, which she said was an amazing alternative to Le Creuset, which left Mzansi excited.

