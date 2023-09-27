TikTok video captures shopper's extravagant haul at Le Creuset factory sale, and Mzansi was shook

The video shows trolleys filled with Le Creuset boxes, people went gaga over this wild sale

Mzansi residents’ express curiosity about the spending habits of fellow shoppers on lux kitchen wear

In a TikTok video that has stirred intrigue and curiosity, a shopper at the Le Creuset factory sale in Bryanston showcased their impressive haul of luxury kitchenware. While the sale offered discounts, the prices still raised eyebrows among Mzansi citizens, leaving many wondering how shoppers managed to fill their trolleys with such high-end items.

TikTok video captures shopper's extravagant haul at Le Creuset factory sale, and Mzansi was shook.

Source: TikTok

Le Creuset is a luxury brand that not many average South Africans can afford. So, when people saw trolleys full, they had questions.

Le Creuset sale has Mzansi going gaga

The TikTok video showed a shopper proudly displaying their filled trolley from the Le Creuset sale. While the discounts are indeed enticing, Le Creuset's reputation for luxury means that even sale prices can be substantial.

Take a look:

Mzansi wants to know where people get the money

Le Creuset is renowned for its high-quality and durable kitchenware, and as such, it comes with a price tag to match. This has led to a wave of curiosity among onlookers, who can't help but wonder how fellow shoppers manage to afford such luxury items, even when they're on sale.

Read some comments below:

@KitchenDreamer:

"I'd love to shop there, but my budget says otherwise! "

@LuxuryLivingSA:

"Le Creuset is the Rolls Royce of kitchenware, even on sale!"

@BudgetCooking101:

"Teach me your shopping secrets, please! "

@CuriousShopper27:

"I need to know where they get that Le Creuset magic money!"

@ChefAtHeart:

"I'm not sure whether to be inspired or envious right now!"

