A woman went to Checkers and was pleased with the type of cake she spotted in their dessert section

The lady found a treat made from the popular chocolate Bar One, and she filmed the appetising product for her followers

The video by the woman went viral as many who tried it were reminded of how delicious the cake is

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A woman told people that she found what looks like a delicious cake. While Woolworths cakes are all the rave, this video made people consider that Checkers has amazing cakes too.

A woman was delighted by a Checkers' Bar One Cake, and many recommended buying it. Image: TikTok/@her_lifecpt/Getty Images/Waldo Swieger

Source: UGC

The Checkers cake video received more than 7 000 likes. Some people in the comment section who have tried the cake could not stop singing its praises.

Bar One cake at Checkers delights woman

A woman @her_lifecpt who loves cake made a video showing that she found a bar one cake. The decadent chocolate cake was selling for R129. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Online users speak highly of Checkers' chocolate cake

The video of the kid attracted lots of comments. Many people complained that the cake is in high demand and that it's hard to find in stock.

YES, IT IS ME said:

"Had this once, now Our checkers is forever out of stock or has discontinued them I don't know."

Brocal_1 wrote:

"I was pleasantly surprised it is very nice. I added some more choc and decorations it was transformed into a beautiful expensive looking cake."

Andiswa Nombela commented:

"The Bakery (Checkers) makes the best treats."

@Catwoman41 added:

"My favorite. always buy this at Checkers."

DeviO remarked:

"Delicious cake. Was my daughter's bday cake last year... Buying it again this year."

Take specials have South African is excited

Many people love sweet treats. Online users were excited when they heard that they could get Woolworth's cakes at factory prices.

Mzansi woman eats whole Woolies cake after mental breakdown, SA shows love

Briefly News previously reported that this woman took to social media to share that she took refuge in cake after having a mental breakdown she had early hours of the morning.

There is no shame in struggling with mental health, and the world is slowly changing that narrative, one honest and real post at a time.

TikTok user @goddessphiri tucked into a delicious Woolies salted caramel layer cake after experiencing a mental breakdown.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News