Julius Mkhwanazi and Kagiso Lerutla Bail Application Postponed
BOKSBURG, GAUTENG— The Ekurhuni Metro Police Department's (EMPD) suspended deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi's bail application was postponed as he continues his bid to be released from prison.
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Mkhwanazi and his co-accused, Ekurhuleni's City Manager Kagiso Lerutla, appeared before the Boksburg Magistrates Court on 24 April 2026. Journalist Herman Moloi posted about the appearance on his @Moloi_Herman1 X account. The judge postponed the case to 28 April. They are facing charges of fraud, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice. Lerutla's troubles with the law include allegedly paying Mkhwanazi and an unidentified man to act as his impersonator during court appearances.
Read the tweet on X here:
He was previously arrested in 2021 for speeding, and the day of his court appearance coincided with the day of his interview for Ekurhuleni's CFO position. The imposter appeared and received Lerutla's judgment and sentence on his behalf. He and Mkhwanazi were allegedly paid R100,000 each for their involvement in the matter.
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Mkhwanazi faced charges relating to his alleged involvement in corruption in the EMPD. He was accused of fitting vehicles belonging to attempted murder-accused businessman Vusimuzi Cat Matlala with blue lights and registering them as state vehicles. He was suspended after the South African Police Service launched an investigation into the allegations of corruption within the City of Ekurhuleni.
Mkhwanazi and Lerutla's court appearances
Mkhwanazi and Lerutla were arrested the previous weekend. Mkhwanazi was arrested at his home on the morning of 18 April. Lerutla, on the other hand, was arrested the following day at OR Tambo International Airport.
In their bail applications, both argued that they were fit for bail. Lerutla said in his submissions through his lawyers that his wife was unemployed and he was the sole provider of the household. Mkhwanazi said that he was not a flight risk.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za