BOKSBURG, GAUTENG— The Ekurhuni Metro Police Department's (EMPD) suspended deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi's bail application was postponed as he continues his bid to be released from prison.

Julius Mkhwanazi and Kagiso Lerutla are not getting out of jail this weekend. Imag: @Moloi_Herman1

Source: Twitter

Mkhwanazi and his co-accused, Ekurhuleni's City Manager Kagiso Lerutla, appeared before the Boksburg Magistrates Court on 24 April 2026. Journalist Herman Moloi posted about the appearance on his @Moloi_Herman1 X account. The judge postponed the case to 28 April. They are facing charges of fraud, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice. Lerutla's troubles with the law include allegedly paying Mkhwanazi and an unidentified man to act as his impersonator during court appearances.

Read the tweet on X here:

He was previously arrested in 2021 for speeding, and the day of his court appearance coincided with the day of his interview for Ekurhuleni's CFO position. The imposter appeared and received Lerutla's judgment and sentence on his behalf. He and Mkhwanazi were allegedly paid R100,000 each for their involvement in the matter.

Mkhwanazi faced charges relating to his alleged involvement in corruption in the EMPD. He was accused of fitting vehicles belonging to attempted murder-accused businessman Vusimuzi Cat Matlala with blue lights and registering them as state vehicles. He was suspended after the South African Police Service launched an investigation into the allegations of corruption within the City of Ekurhuleni.

Mkhwanazi and Lerutla's court appearances

Mkhwanazi and Lerutla were arrested the previous weekend. Mkhwanazi was arrested at his home on the morning of 18 April. Lerutla, on the other hand, was arrested the following day at OR Tambo International Airport.

In their bail applications, both argued that they were fit for bail. Lerutla said in his submissions through his lawyers that his wife was unemployed and he was the sole provider of the household. Mkhwanazi said that he was not a flight risk.

Source: Briefly News