GAUTENG–The City of Ekurhuleni's City Manager Kagiso Lerutla is facing allegations of trying to cover a murder up as he continues the fight for his freedom in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

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Kagiso Lerutla was accused of interfering with a murder investigation. Image: The News Vine South Africa

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Lerutla and his co-accused, suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, appeared before the Boksburg Magistrates Court on 23 April 2026 to continue their bail application. The two were arrested over the past few days and were linked to corruption and defeating the ends of justice. However, the state revealed that Lerutla may be involved in a more severe crime.

Lerutla's alleged involvement in murder cover-up

According to Sowetan journalist Herman Moloi, who tweeted on his @Moloi_Herman1 X account about the appearance, Lerutla was allegedly involved in a fatal collision on 21 May 2021, the motorist of the other vehicle died and Lerutla was transferred to hospital. A case of culpable homicide was opened, but was withdrawn two years later on 28 August 2026. It was also mysteriously missing from the storeroom of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The state alleged that the tow truck driver who arrived at the accident before two Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers arrived was offered R10,000 for removing a body from the scene before the arrival of the police.

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Lerutla and Mkhwanazi were arrested over the weekend. SAPS’ Madlanga Commission Task Team arrived at Mkhwanazi’s home in the morning of 18 April. He spent the weekend in jail and appeared in court on 20 April alongside Lerutla. He is facing charges of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice. Lerutla was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, the following day. He too was charged with fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

Source: Briefly News